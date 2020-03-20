Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,682 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,168 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $17,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 388.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 34.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $79.45 on Friday. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The company has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.40.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC set a $86.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday. Barclays set a $94.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.46.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

