AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 71.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,806 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,987,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,137,000 after purchasing an additional 217,690 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 630,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 525.9% during the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 357,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,838,000 after buying an additional 300,611 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 49.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 339,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,118,000 after buying an additional 112,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 314,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,695,000 after buying an additional 10,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.68.

Shares of AZN traded up $1.51 on Friday, reaching $41.64. 253,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,375,189. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.14. AstraZeneca plc has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $51.55.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 106.29%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

