ATBCoin (ATB) Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 20th. One ATBCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, YoBit, Exrates and HitBTC. ATBCoin has a total market capitalization of $40,667.87 and approximately $29,538.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ATBCoin has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ATBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,621.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $234.43 or 0.03540691 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00693689 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00017725 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000590 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

ATBCoin Profile

ATB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. ATBCoin’s official website is atbcoin.com.

ATBCoin Coin Trading

ATBCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, TOPBTC and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.