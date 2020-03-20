Atheios Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 20th. Atheios has a total market cap of $3,281.06 and approximately $2.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX. In the last week, Atheios has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com.

Buying and Selling Atheios

Atheios can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

