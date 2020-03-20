Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) Holdings Raised by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 834,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,511 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Athenex worth $12,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Athenex by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 14,721 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Athenex by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in Athenex by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Athenex by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 14,117 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Athenex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATNX shares. BidaskClub lowered Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Athenex in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

ATNX stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.56. 147,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,896. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Athenex Inc has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $21.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $580.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.21.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 86.32% and a negative net margin of 122.25%. The company had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Athenex Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rudolf Kwan acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $27,960.00. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 606,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $8,815,631.08. Insiders bought a total of 673,302 shares of company stock worth $9,430,041 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

