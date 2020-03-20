Atlas Protocol (ATP) Market Cap Hits $4.75 Million

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 20th. One Atlas Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart and Gate.io. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.75 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded up 37.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.13 or 0.02705865 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00193165 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00038614 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036325 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp.

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

