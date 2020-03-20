Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) is Partner Fund Management L.P.’s 5th Largest Position

Partner Fund Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,232,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,083,065 shares during the quarter. Audentes Therapeutics makes up about 3.5% of Partner Fund Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Partner Fund Management L.P. owned 2.66% of Audentes Therapeutics worth $73,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Audentes Therapeutics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Audentes Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Audentes Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Audentes Therapeutics by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Audentes Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Audentes Therapeutics alerts:

BOLD stock remained flat at $$59.97 during trading on Friday. Audentes Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.18.

BOLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink downgraded Audentes Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James cut Audentes Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Audentes Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim cut Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Audentes Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Audentes Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.15.

About Audentes Therapeutics

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Audentes Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audentes Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.