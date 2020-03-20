Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Holdings Cut by White Elm Capital LLC

White Elm Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 73.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,400 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 95,215 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises approximately 5.4% of White Elm Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. White Elm Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,300 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,460 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,169 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Autodesk from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Autodesk from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered Autodesk to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.91.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.02. 4,515,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,538. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $211.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.35. The company has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.66.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.06 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

