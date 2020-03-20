Autonio (NIO) Price Up 16.6% This Week

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $124,270.90 and approximately $9.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Autonio has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. One Autonio token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, Exrates and Ethfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.76 or 0.02608157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00191977 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00038669 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00036429 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,460,010 tokens. The official website for Autonio is auton.io. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio.

Autonio Token Trading

Autonio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, Exrates and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

