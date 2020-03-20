Avestar Capital LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,554 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 686,055 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $75,967,000 after acquiring an additional 31,669 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 420.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,741 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,210,984 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $134,298,000 after acquiring an additional 205,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 596,405 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $66,141,000 after acquiring an additional 116,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.30.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $125.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.48. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $141.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 84.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In related news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $843,708.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,490,116.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $138,929.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,858.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,436 shares of company stock worth $5,542,079 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

