Avestar Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM)

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,991 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC owned about 1.84% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFEM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,624,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,024,000.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.48 on Friday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $42.60 and a 1-year high of $67.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.03.

