Aviva (LON:AV) Given Top pick Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Investec lowered Aviva to an “add” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 455 ($5.99) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Aviva from GBX 470 ($6.18) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Aviva from GBX 502 ($6.60) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aviva to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 473.91 ($6.23).

Shares of AV opened at GBX 230.10 ($3.03) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.65. Aviva has a 52 week low of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 439.40 ($5.78). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 366.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 395.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.38, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.04.

In other Aviva news, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 422 ($5.55) per share, with a total value of £5,908 ($7,771.64).

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

