Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) will announce ($0.67) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avrobio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.68). Avrobio reported earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avrobio will report full-year earnings of ($2.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($2.12). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.96) to ($2.57). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avrobio.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.13).

AVRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Avrobio from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avrobio in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Avrobio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

Shares of NASDAQ AVRO opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $399.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.28. Avrobio has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $29.32.

In other news, Director Christopher Paige sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 252,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,070,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey Mackay sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $1,736,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 364,927 shares in the company, valued at $10,061,037.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,000 shares of company stock worth $2,386,910. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avrobio in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Avrobio in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Avrobio in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Avrobio in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avrobio during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

About Avrobio

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

