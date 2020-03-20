Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) Stock Position Lifted by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 473.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,038,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857,357 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.44% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $31,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 23,937 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $615,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 201.2% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 88,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 59,213 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $32.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.46.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AXTA. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.