B.P. Marsh & Partners plc (LON:BPM) Insider Purchases 5,000 Shares

B.P. Marsh & Partners plc (LON:BPM) insider Nicholas Hugh Carter acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 143 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £7,150 ($9,405.42).

LON BPM opened at GBX 164 ($2.16) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 11.51 and a quick ratio of 11.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 243.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 257.90. B.P. Marsh & Partners plc has a 1 year low of GBX 201 ($2.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 314 ($4.13).

About B.P. Marsh & Partners

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, developmental capital/acquisition capital, startups, management buyouts, management buyins, and hive offs. The firm does not invest in insurance companies or businesses exposed to principle risk.

