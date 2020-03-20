B. Riley Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for CorMedix in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.31). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CorMedix’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CRMD. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

NYSEAMERICAN CRMD opened at $2.50 on Friday. CorMedix has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $10.76.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in CorMedix during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CorMedix by 340.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CorMedix by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

