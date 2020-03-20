B. Riley Upgrades Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) to “Buy”

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) was upgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $47.00. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CHCT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.71.

Shares of CHCT opened at $28.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $475.96 million, a P/E ratio of 77.78 and a beta of 0.58. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $52.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.17.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $16.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.77 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 2.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,034,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,570,000 after buying an additional 75,936 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 116.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,209,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,059,000 after buying an additional 1,190,028 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 33.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,582,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,661,000 after buying an additional 397,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,240,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,155,000 after buying an additional 342,613 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

