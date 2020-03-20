B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 181.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in 3M by 73.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.33.

MMM opened at $137.51 on Friday. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $128.01 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $77.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.42.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.62%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

