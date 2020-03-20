B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $21.63 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 3.2% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $21,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $84.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.47. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $80.43 and a 1-year high of $121.71.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

