B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.76 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FB. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.95.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,970 shares of company stock valued at $17,377,152 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $153.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.35. The firm has a market cap of $418.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

