B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 14,751 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,751 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $27.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.22. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $38.33.

About iShares US Preferred Stock ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

