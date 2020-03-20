Baader Bank Analysts Give Fielmann (FRA:FIE) a €80.00 Price Target

Fielmann (FRA:FIE) has been assigned a €80.00 ($93.02) target price by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 74.14% from the company’s current price.

FIE has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on Fielmann and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Fielmann and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fielmann presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €68.45 ($79.59).

Shares of FRA:FIE traded up €3.00 ($3.49) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €45.94 ($53.42). The stock had a trading volume of 101,092 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is €66.33 and its 200-day moving average is €68.92. Fielmann has a 12-month low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a 12-month high of €77.50 ($90.12).

About Fielmann

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

