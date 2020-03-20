BaaSid (BAAS) Hits Market Cap of $2.42 Million

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last seven days, BaaSid has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One BaaSid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. BaaSid has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $39,872.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BaaSid Profile

BaaSid launched on February 1st, 2018. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,900,000,000 tokens. BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token. The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BaaSid Token Trading

BaaSid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

