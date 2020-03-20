Bancor Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $5.56 Million (BNT)

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Bancor has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bancor token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00002710 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Ethfinex, Liqui and COSS. Bancor has a market cap of $11.75 million and approximately $5.56 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.92 or 0.02677967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00192784 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00038649 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00036804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000180 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bancor

Bancor launched on February 13th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 69,148,642 tokens. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bancor’s official website is bancor.network. The official message board for Bancor is blog.bancor.network. The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bancor Token Trading

Bancor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io, COSS, LATOKEN, OKEx, Bancor Network, Binance, Bittrex, Upbit, ABCC, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, Tidex and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bancor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

