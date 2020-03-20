Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,712,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156,164 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 7.82% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $374,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,383.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Willie L. Jr. Brown purchased 10,000 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.37 per share, for a total transaction of $523,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,884.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ted W. Love sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total value of $3,288,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,112,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,461,720.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,885 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,155. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GBT opened at $45.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.74. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $39.95 and a 1 year high of $87.54.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.51 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from to in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

