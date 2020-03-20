Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,436,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,106 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.68% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $503,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 406.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from to in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.35.

Shares of EL stock opened at $156.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.18. The company has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

