Bank of America Corp DE Has $285.76 Million Stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,612,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 98,573 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 9.09% of Barnes Group worth $285,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in B. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,778,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,173,000 after purchasing an additional 166,415 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,610,000 after buying an additional 88,377 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 431,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,723,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,425,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,661,000. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $34.29 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.59.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $370.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

B has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.82.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

