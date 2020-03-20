Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,937,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,496 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 3.18% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $254,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 22,199 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 778.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 51.3% in the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 30,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,262 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

GSLC stock opened at $48.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.51 and its 200 day moving average is $62.45. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $68.47.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.