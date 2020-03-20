Bank of America Corp DE Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,421,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,973 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.77% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $288,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,979,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,096,000 after buying an additional 523,937 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11,751.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,795,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,625,000 after buying an additional 5,746,543 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,473,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,833,000 after buying an additional 68,177 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,920,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,891,000 after buying an additional 285,468 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,476,000 after buying an additional 88,424 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $75.27 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $71.00 and a twelve month high of $122.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.11.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

