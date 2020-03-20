Bank of America Corp DE Sells 109,331 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,480,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,331 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.07% of AON worth $516,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AON by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of AON stock opened at $151.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.38. Aon PLC has a 12 month low of $145.05 and a 12 month high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,617.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,534,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,644 shares of company stock worth $4,285,545. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AON. UBS Group increased their price objective on AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AON from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. William Blair upgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.90.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.