Bank of America Corp DE Sells 2,615,188 Shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,725,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,615,188 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.38% of Sony worth $321,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sony during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,495,000. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sony in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,046,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Sony in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,909,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Sony in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,184,000. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sony in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $834,000. 8.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SNE opened at $55.40 on Friday. Sony Corp has a 52 week low of $41.91 and a 52 week high of $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $69.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.75.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter. Sony had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $22.66 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sony Corp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNE shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sony in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.68.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

