Bank of America Corp DE Sells 266,876 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,588,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 266,876 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.53% of Global Payments worth $289,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Global Payments by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Global Payments by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Global Payments by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Global Payments by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $170,917.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,811. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total transaction of $109,857.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,069.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,300,435 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $130.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.42. Global Payments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $116.24 and a fifty-two week high of $209.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.68.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

