Bank of America Corp DE Sells 46,874 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,501,046 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,874 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.60% of Huntington Bancshares worth $248,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HBAN. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,665,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $786,835,000 after acquiring an additional 754,705 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,988,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,129,000 after acquiring an additional 328,134 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,294,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,082,000 after acquiring an additional 327,801 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,278,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,847,000 after acquiring an additional 113,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,876,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,622,000 after acquiring an additional 774,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HBAN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.16.

In related news, Director Richard W. Neu purchased 5,900 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,635.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HBAN opened at $7.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

