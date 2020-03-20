Bank of America Corp DE Sells 93,082 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,771,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,082 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.77% of CME Group worth $556,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,232,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 711,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of CME opened at $155.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. CME Group Inc has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $225.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.52 and a 200 day moving average of $206.81.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on CME Group from $260.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on CME Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.36.

In related news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total value of $622,515.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,582,447.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,681 shares of company stock worth $2,009,327 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.