Bank of America Corp DE Sells 9,547,425 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,645,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,547,425 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 4.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $504,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $44.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.67. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $62.09.

