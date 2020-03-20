Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,781,124 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,328,295 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.35% of BP worth $444,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BP. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of BP by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

NYSE BP opened at $17.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.82. BP plc has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $45.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BP plc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

BP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet cut shares of BP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of BP from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. BP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.