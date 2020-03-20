Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,134,748 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.80% of Lowe’s Companies worth $734,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $652,000. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 21.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 19,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.96.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LOW opened at $69.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.09 and its 200 day moving average is $114.49. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

