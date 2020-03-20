Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 1,319,205 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,695,740 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319,205 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.20% of Exelon worth $533,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 715 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Argus dropped their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.23.

Shares of NYSE EXC opened at $32.41 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.04%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.