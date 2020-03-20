Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $746.67 Million Stock Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,472,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,746 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.97% of Anthem worth $746,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $200.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $275.50 and a 200-day moving average of $275.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem Inc has a 1-year low of $186.61 and a 1-year high of $312.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens reduced their price target on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.46.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

