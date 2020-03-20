BANKEX Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (BKX)

BANKEX (CURRENCY:BKX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 20th. One BANKEX token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, Hotbit and OKEx. BANKEX has a market capitalization of $419,531.26 and approximately $405,327.00 worth of BANKEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BANKEX has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BANKEX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00051920 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000630 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.36 or 0.04324969 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00068977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00038471 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015030 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014546 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003652 BTC.

BANKEX Token Profile

BANKEX (CRYPTO:BKX) is a token. It launched on July 11th, 2017. BANKEX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,250,895 tokens. BANKEX’s official Twitter account is @BankExProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BANKEX is /r/bankex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BANKEX’s official website is bankex.com/en. The official message board for BANKEX is blog.bankex.org.

BANKEX Token Trading

BANKEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, OKEx, Upbit, HitBTC, Simex, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BANKEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BANKEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BANKEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BANKEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BANKEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.