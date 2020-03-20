Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of Baozun worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 477,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,805,000 after acquiring an additional 99,402 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 458,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,195,000 after acquiring an additional 79,643 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,384,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,842,000 after acquiring an additional 42,121 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 196,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 37,918 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Baozun by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 24,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Baozun in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $25.42 on Friday. Baozun Inc has a one year low of $22.19 and a one year high of $56.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.65). Baozun had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baozun Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

