Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Stock Position Lifted by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,825,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,314 shares during the period. Baxter International makes up approximately 1.4% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 1.34% of Baxter International worth $570,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 193,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,941,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,189,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,120,911,000 after acquiring an additional 620,579 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Baxter International by 7.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 430,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,638,000 after purchasing an additional 30,516 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Baxter International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 165,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the third quarter worth approximately $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX opened at $77.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.51. Baxter International Inc has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $95.00.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.59%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAX shares. TheStreet lowered Baxter International from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Baxter International from to in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.16.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

