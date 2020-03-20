Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of -2.89

Headlines about Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) have been trending negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Bayerische Motoren Werke earned a coverage optimism score of -2.89 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAMXF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAMXF opened at $42.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.10. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $88.25. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.27.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

