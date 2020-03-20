Beacon Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for ProntoForms (CVE:PFM)

ProntoForms (CVE:PFM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Beacon Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$1.10 price objective on shares of ProntoForms and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

PFM opened at C$0.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.62. The company has a market cap of $64.87 million and a PE ratio of -27.50. ProntoForms has a 12 month low of C$0.45 and a 12 month high of C$0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.06.

About ProntoForms

ProntoForms Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. Its ProntoForms mobile platform enables remote workers to access data collection forms on a mobile device, access company data in the field, and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes with an OS-native mobile data collection app.

