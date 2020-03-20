Beam (BEAM) Trading Up 20.2% Over Last Week

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 20th. Beam has a total market cap of $16.90 million and $95.51 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar. One Beam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00004676 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003905 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 57,805,000 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

