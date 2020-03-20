BeatzCoin (BTZC) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 320.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last week, BeatzCoin has traded up 385.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BeatzCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $825,435.73 and approximately $42.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000189 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000781 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,438,201,802 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BeatzCoin Token Trading

BeatzCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

