Beazley (LON:BEZ) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Beazley (LON:BEZ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BEZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Beazley from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Beazley from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Beazley to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 616 ($8.10) to GBX 611 ($8.04) in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Beazley in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 555 ($7.30) price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 594.20 ($7.82).

Shares of Beazley stock opened at GBX 356.40 ($4.69) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 532.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 559.84. Beazley has a 12-month low of GBX 468.40 ($6.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 634 ($8.34). The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.56.

In related news, insider Sally Lake bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 375 ($4.93) per share, with a total value of £18,750 ($24,664.56). Also, insider Adrian Cox sold 35,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 599 ($7.88), for a total value of £214,657.64 ($282,369.96).

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

