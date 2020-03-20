Beldex Hits Market Cap of $49.20 Million (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0502 or 0.00000819 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and BTC-Alpha. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 30.9% against the dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $49.20 million and approximately $27,736.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00087358 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000072 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005482 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex.

Beldex Coin Trading

Beldex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

