Belgacem Chariag Acquires 53,500 Shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) Stock

PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) insider Belgacem Chariag purchased 53,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $556,400.00.

Shares of NYSE PQG opened at $10.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.40. PQ Group Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $352.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.32 million. PQ Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PQ Group Holdings Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PQG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in PQ Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in PQ Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in PQ Group by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in PQ Group during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PQG shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Monday, February 24th. CL King started coverage on shares of PQ Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PQ Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded PQ Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

