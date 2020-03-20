Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) Position Lifted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,488 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.76% of Beyondspring worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Beyondspring by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Beyondspring by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Beyondspring during the 3rd quarter valued at $678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyondspring alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on BYSI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Beyondspring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyondspring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Beyondspring in a research report on Thursday. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Beyondspring in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Beyondspring in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Beyondspring stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.96. 242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,759. The firm has a market cap of $282.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.75. Beyondspring Inc has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $24.80.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts predict that Beyondspring Inc will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beyondspring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyondspring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyondspring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.